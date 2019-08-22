Hyderabad Metro auxiliary substations inspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DVS Raju, Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, inspected 33kV/415V indoor substations installed in three Hyderabad metro rail stations from Musheerabad to Chikkadpally. These Auxiliary Substations (ASS) are part of Corridor-II (JBS/Parade Grounds to MGBS) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

The inspection was a part of the process for according the sanction for energisation of these substations which will facilitate the testing and commissioning activities of rail systems like signalling, telecommunication and automatic fare collection in this section.KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&T MRHL stated, “This is an important development for Corridor - II (JBS/ Parade Ground to MGBS stretch).