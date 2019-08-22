Hyderabad Traffic, water crisis and more in city boy’s album

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Love, angst, longing and other such emotions in songs are passe. Instead, it is real-life issues such as city traffic, child labour, water crises etc is what is trending as lyrics. Young Hyderabadi Pradyumna, a Class IX student of Suchitra Academy School, Kompally, released Fundamentals Rap by M Files last week in the city and the songs released on August 15 are catching up with Gen Z.

The album with seven tracks speaks about the fundamental values that we should have to make ourselves a better citizen and pave the way for a better society around us. Music director, Sashi Preetam said, “We propose to complete this album of seven songs very soon with a target of launching two songs every month. Says the young rap artiste “We travelled the length and breadth of India from time to time since the start of this year.

We tried to include life of India, people and the diversity, religious beliefs, culture, heritage, walks of life, cuisine, travel logs etc.”