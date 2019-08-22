Inter-state gang in Special Operations Team trap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-member inter-state gang, which targeted petrol/diesel tankers indulging in illegal transport and sale, and would demand money by intercepting the tankers under the pretext of being vigilance officials, was busted by the Special Operations Team (SOT) on Wednesday.

The SOT laid a trap and arrested them while they were about to commit another similar offense. The police recovered Rs 8.8 lakh cash, eight mobiles and a car from the possession of the accused. The arrested are identified as Sk Fazalur Rahaman, 42, B Harish, 30, N Tulasi, 33, B Bharath, 24, B Srinu, 30 and V Vinod Kumar, 24.