Joel Reifman takes over as US Consul General in Hyd

Joel Reifman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Joel Reifman has assumed charge as the US Consul General in Hyderabad. Prior to his present assignment, Reifman served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh.  His assignments at the State Department in Washington DC include Senior Liaison in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research and Deputy Director of the Office of Aviation Negotiations in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. In an official release, Reifman said he looked forward to building on the work of his predecessors. 

Reifman was earlier posted at the US Embassy in Kabul, Asmara, Eritrea, as Provincial Reconstruction Team Leader in Iraq’s western Anbar province, and as  Economic Counselor at both the US Embassy in Panama and the US Embassy in Islamabad.  

He was a Pearson Fellow in the Office of Senator Joseph Lieberman. Before joining the State Department, Reifman served as Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the US Air Force. He earned his BA degree in English literature from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate from Southern Methodist University.

