Pathway from Ramappa to Kakatiya temples soon

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to secure the World Heritage Site tag for the Ramappa Temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has more on its mind than just the short-term works being taken up. One such ambitious plan includes laying of a pathway, connecting the 11th-century structure to a newly-acquired temple next to it. The ASI has proposed a pathway between Gulalo Gudi, a Trikuta temple built in typical Kakatiyan style, and the Ramappa.

“It is a small but very beautiful temple. However, the temple interiors have been completely excavated by treasure hunters and one of the shikaras has also been damaged,” superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley told Express. The temple was under the jurisdiction of the State government until 2018, following which ASI asked for the temple under its ambit. “We will erect a boundary wall around the temple. We will also lay a pathway to the temple, and its entrance will be through the Ramappa Temple.”

The other major project that the ASI plans is that of repairing the prakara wall of the 1,000-year-old temple that had fallen down in 2017. The same wall had also fallen down once before, during the time of the Nizams. “Earlier, only the outside portion of the wall had fallen. However, due to heavy rains, the inner portion also collapsed in 2017,” said the ASI official. In 1994, even the western wall of the temple had come down, informed Chauley.

Apart from that, the ASI will be working on constructing a reverse osmosis water facility, a full-fledged toilet, cafeteria, and a new office for the ASI officials at the temple. The conservation of Kameshwar Temple on the same premises is also on the cards, added the official.