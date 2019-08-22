Home Cities Hyderabad

Pigeons mar Moazzam Jahi restoration

Pigeons are turning out to be the latest deterrent for the restoration project of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Moazzam Jahi Market

Moazzam Jahi Market. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pigeons are turning out to be the latest deterrent for the restoration project of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market. Sources said that pigeon-droppings have caused minor damages to some of the restored portions of the market. “Pigeons are becoming a major nuisance. Feeding the birds in the vicinity is a major concern,” an official said. Some of these issues were discussed during an inspection by MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, and GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui, here on Wednesday. 

The damage that bird-droppings can cause to historic buildings are extensive. Apart from soiling aesthetics, the droppings contain acids which can damage the building surfaces. Studies have shown that the ill-effects could continue long after the droppings have been removed.

During the inspection, it was also decided that the structure which was constructed in 1935, would have a “cool, decentralised heritage lighting”. The flooring pattern of the roof was also decided to be of hard granite, officials said. 

TAGS
pigeons Moazzam Jahi market restoration project GHMC Central Zone GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar
