What makes Chinese mosquito rackets more popular?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest study by T-Works, a prototyping facility initiated by the State government, shows why products made in China are more popular in the country than their Indian counterparts. In its study, T-Works tore down a made-in-China and a made-in-India mosquito repellent racket, to compare the two.

Carried out by Simran Wasu, a prototype engineer at T-Works, the study first saw the preparation of a bill of materials (BOM) for both the rackets. A BOM is a complete list of raw materials and components required to make a product. The items were then divided into three categories —plastics, metals and electronics.

In the plastics section, cost of the handle enclosure shell was found to be `102.80 in India but only `37.20 in China. In fact, a majority of the plastic components — such as spacer, flashlight cup, flashlight cover, retractable plug — were cheaper in China.

Even considering the few cases when the Indian products were cheaper, the quantity and sum were negligible. Meanwhile, the cost of the metal and electronic components used in the rackets were more or less similar for both countries.

Wasu concluded that if the racket was made in India, instead of China, its cost of manufacturing would be Rs 306.72, instead of the present price of Rs 194.30. Emphasising how low-cost production was the reason behind China’s status as the world’s manufacturing hub, Wasu credited it to availability of low-cost manpower and manufacturing technologies.