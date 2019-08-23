Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s officer sacked after child falls into hole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A section manager of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWS&SB) Mehdipatnam division, D Chandrudu was suspended by the board’s Managing Director, M Dana Kishore on Thursday for dereliction of duty. On Wednesday, a two-year-old Deekshit fell into an open manhole in Gudimalkapur and sustained major injuries. He was rushed to Niloufer Hospital where he is presently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

A detailed enquiry was conducted by Water Board officials. It was found that the open hole was under repair, without proper barricading and the agency to whom the works were allocated has delayed the works.

The Water Board has blacklisted M/s Keerthi Enterprises and directed the General Manager-3 to register cases against the agency. Meanwhile, Tappachabutra police have also registered a case against the HMWS&SB for negligence.