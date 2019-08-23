 Hyderabad police rescue Bangladesh teen trafficked thrice in three States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh who was lured in the name of love and brought to India trafficked over three times to different persons and sexually abused by multiple men, was rescued by a team of officers from Rachakonda police and NGO Prajwala on Thursday. The international sex trafficking racket was busted in under 10 days after Sunitha Krishnan of the NGO tipped-off CP of Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwath about the matter.

The horrifying misery of the minor started when a man named Sigdhar, lured the girl in the guise of love and brought her to Bengaluru. Here, however, the man prostituted her and made her perform as a dance girl. She was eventually sold to a woman named Vijaya from Vijaywada, who again used the minor for prostitution and sex trade. The minor was repeatedly raped by Vijaya’s son and friends. The ordeal of the minor continued when Vijaya sold the girl to a Bangladeshi couple who had settled in Hyderabad for the last four years.

The couple Visti Hossan, a beautician, and her husband, Mohammed Sohail Hussain, a mason, illegally entered India four years back and settled in Hafeezpet. The duo got in touch with Vijaya and brought the girl to Hyderabad. They forced her into sex work by taking her to different lodges and luring customers by using websites like Lacanto.

One day when she was being taken for prostitution, the Rachakonda police nabbed the couple near ECIL along with a customer by the name Kounsu Hari Chowdary. The victim was rescued and sent for care to the Prajwala home and the accused arrested. However, the accused from Bangladesh who had initially prostituted her, and those from Karnataka and Vijayawada are still absconding.A case has now been booked under Sec 342, 366(b), 370, 370(A), 474, 376 R/w 114 IPC and Sec 3,4,5,7 of PITA Act and Sec 4 of POCSO Act-12 and Sec 14 of Foreigners Act-1946 at Kushaiguda PS, Rachakonda.