New-born baby girl’s body found abandoned in Hyderabad's Meerpet

A new-born baby girl, possibly not even hours old, was found abandoned by unknown persons at Nandavanam in Meerpet on Thursday raising concerns that it was a case of infanticide. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new-born baby girl, possibly not even hours old, was found abandoned by unknown persons at Nandavanam in Meerpet on Thursday raising concerns that it was a case of infanticide. 

Passersby found a polythene bag with bloodstains around 9 am on an isolated lane of a slum and were shocked to find a baby after opening the bag. The baby was put in a polythene cover with her placenta and umbilical cord still attached to her body with bloodstains all over her body. 

The locals alerted the police who sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether the baby was born dead or killed after birth. The case comes close on lines with another case from SR Nagar where a 21-25-day-old was found wrapped in a polybag and discarded near a dustbin. Similarly, under Meerpet police station limits, not very far from the area where this incident happened, another baby was found abandoned in a polythene bag.

