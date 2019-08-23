New-born baby girl’s body found abandoned in Hyderabad's Meerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new-born baby girl, possibly not even hours old, was found abandoned by unknown persons at Nandavanam in Meerpet on Thursday raising concerns that it was a case of infanticide.

Passersby found a polythene bag with bloodstains around 9 am on an isolated lane of a slum and were shocked to find a baby after opening the bag. The baby was put in a polythene cover with her placenta and umbilical cord still attached to her body with bloodstains all over her body.

The locals alerted the police who sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether the baby was born dead or killed after birth. The case comes close on lines with another case from SR Nagar where a 21-25-day-old was found wrapped in a polybag and discarded near a dustbin. Similarly, under Meerpet police station limits, not very far from the area where this incident happened, another baby was found abandoned in a polythene bag.