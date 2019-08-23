Qutb Shahi era tombs turn into dumping YARD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Shaikpet area houses many small tombs from the Quli Qutb Shahi era. However, heritage enthusiasts have identified a large cluster of tombs that are speculated to be tombs of Qutb Shahi nobility, near the Gilmi Gulshan Dargah that is in shambles.

Amidst the sea of residential buildings, the enormous tombs stand out with a weary look of neglect, as a jungle of weeds and bushes has made the path to the tombs impenetrable. The four tombs have now become a dump for garbage, car parking and anti-social elements.

Residents in the area claim that many private companies and builders have tried to tear down these tombs over the years to construct residential and commercial buildings. Historian Sajjad Shahid also agrees with the lore of the local residents.

“These tombs are most probably related to the Nizam’s extended family or high profile ministers. The buildings around the tombs are also mostly based on illegal grounds. Founder of Hyderabad Heritage Trust, Deepak Gir, said, “Such a sorry state of affairs exists in Hyderabad’s heritage because the State government is not doing anything to recognise the importance of such structures.”