Auto driver’s decapitated body found

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found brutally murdered and decapitated at Miyapur on Friday. Gaddam Praveen Kumar’s torso was found in an isolated area at Miyapur while his decapitated head was found a kilometre away, said police. A financial dispute led to the murder, suspect police. Praveen, who originally hailed from Kesamudram in Warangal, lived in Ameenpur. He had disputes with two other auto drivers regarding parking of their vehicles. Praveen had also borrowed money from one of the drivers Srikanth.

Though Praveen had paid instalments regularly for a few months, there were delays in payments in the recent past. Disputes between the two arose due to this. On Thursday night, Srikanth and another driver took Praveen and his friend in their auto to an isolated place near Sri Dharmapuri Kshetram temple. They got into an argument with Praveen and began hitting him. His friend, fearing assault, fled the spot.

On Friday morning, Praveen’s friend informed police and took them to the place where Praveen was hit. Police found his torso, with both hands tied behind with a cloth. His decapitated head was found at Bolarum X roads. The accused persons are absconding.