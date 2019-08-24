Home Cities Hyderabad

Builder to pay Rs 50,000 compensation, refund money for cheating

The builder gave her a cheque for Rs 2 lakh which was dishonoured and Shobha filed a complaint with consumer forum.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  How often does one come across home buyers complaining about builders for delaying project and on absence of requisite permissions for the project? In one such case, a builder was directed by a district consumer forum to pay Rs 14 lakh to a woman for cheating her by collecting the booking amount for a flat that was not approved by the government. BJ Shobha, from Secunderabad, paid Rs 14 lakh to builder G Naveen Kumar for a flat on the third floor in an  apartment at Mylargadda in December 2013.

She claims when she had applied for a loan for the flat, her request was denied stating that the property did not have sanction for construction beyond two floors. When she asked the builder to refund her money, he assured her that she will get her deposit back. 

The builder gave her a cheque for Rs 2 lakh which was dishonoured and Shobha filed a complaint with consumer forum. In his defence, the builder said that he was aware that construction permission was not granted for the third floor, and this information was revealed to the complainant orally.  

Holding the builder guilty, the forum said, “An oral agreement is not evidence that can be binding on the complainant. There is certainly negligence and unfairness on the part of opposite party.” The forum directed the builder to a pay a sum of Rs 14 lakh along with interest at 7 per cent pa from January, 28 2014, Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 as award cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp