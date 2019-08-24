Builder to pay Rs 50,000 compensation, refund money for cheating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How often does one come across home buyers complaining about builders for delaying project and on absence of requisite permissions for the project? In one such case, a builder was directed by a district consumer forum to pay Rs 14 lakh to a woman for cheating her by collecting the booking amount for a flat that was not approved by the government. BJ Shobha, from Secunderabad, paid Rs 14 lakh to builder G Naveen Kumar for a flat on the third floor in an apartment at Mylargadda in December 2013.

She claims when she had applied for a loan for the flat, her request was denied stating that the property did not have sanction for construction beyond two floors. When she asked the builder to refund her money, he assured her that she will get her deposit back.

The builder gave her a cheque for Rs 2 lakh which was dishonoured and Shobha filed a complaint with consumer forum. In his defence, the builder said that he was aware that construction permission was not granted for the third floor, and this information was revealed to the complainant orally.

Holding the builder guilty, the forum said, “An oral agreement is not evidence that can be binding on the complainant. There is certainly negligence and unfairness on the part of opposite party.” The forum directed the builder to a pay a sum of Rs 14 lakh along with interest at 7 per cent pa from January, 28 2014, Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 as award cost.