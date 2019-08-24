Home Cities Hyderabad

eBiz scam: Founder Pawan Malhan mastered legal aspects to evade investigators

His firm has cheated more than 17 lakh members across the country and siphoned more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Pawan Malhan, Hitikh Malhan, eBIZ

Pawan Malhan with his son Hitikh

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pawan Malhan, the founder and managing director of Haryana-based MLM firm eBiz India Private Limited, who was arrested by Cyberabad police recently, is found to be a tough nut to crack for the police. 

After the Cyberabad police registered a case against him, the Enforcement Directorate also registered a case against him and served notices to him, but he has been evading them. 

The moment he gets to know about police movement against him, he starts moving different courts filing anticipatory bail and habeas corpus petitions, to protect himself. Pawan, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and holds a doctorate in physics, had also mastered legal aspects involved around his illegal business, found investigators.

His firm has cheated more than 17 lakh members across the country and siphoned more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Inquiries revealed that in addition to three cases registered by the Cyberabad police commissionerate in different police stations, Pawan Malhan has at least 14 cases against him in different parts of the country, including in other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

Some cases were disposed of in his favour. Police found that Pawan used all his contacts to weaken the cases against him and turn the victims hostile so that the cases are disposed-off easily in the court. Despite this, if there is strong evidence which can stand against him in the court, then he would move the courts seeking bail or file a petition alleging harassment from the investigating agencies.

Even in the cases registered by the Cyberabad police, he moved the court, but his petitions were strongly opposed by the police.  Pawan moved to Canada in the late 90s and joined a Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) firm, where he was soon elevated to a director. 

With this experience, he returned to India and floated Ebiz India Private Limited in 2001. Claiming to be holding Canadian citizenship, Pawan soon expanded his empire all over the country. 

Though he had hired reputed advocates to fight his cases, he himself monitored the status of every case. Over the years, he had also mastered on how different investigating agencies operated, and even anticipated their next move against him and acted accordingly. 

Pawan's most commonly used technique is to keep low at a particular place when a case is registered, and make a come back once the investigating officials are transferred. As a result, he also kept track of the transfers and postings of officials who were investigating cases against him.

Comments(1)

  • Shalesh Varshney
    What is the actual case on eBIZ.COM PVT.LTD I'm not clear about that. Can you tell me the real statement of case instead of these no relevant information.
    1 day ago reply
