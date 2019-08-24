Mother fakes son's kidnap, sells him for Rs 60,000 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police solved a fake kidnap case of a toddler and arrested his mother, who sold off her child for Rs 60,000 and created a kidnap case at LB Nagar of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city.

The man who purchased the child was also arrested, said LB nagar police.

According to police, on Tuesday a woman identified as Derangula Vijayalaxmi, who makes her living by begging near Secunderabad railway station, approached LB Nagar police station, stating that her two-year-old son Akhil was missing.

On Tuesday evening, while she was moving around at Gunti Jangaiah Colony, unexpectedly she became unconscious and collapsed.

Later, passersby woke her and informed that an unknown couple came on a bike and took away her child, she told the police.

Based on her complaint, a kidnap case was registered and with the help of the bike number given by her, police traced the biker.

The biker identified as Oraganti Mosha, who sells household items on a pushcart, admitted that he purchased the child from Vijayalaxmi for Rs 60,000 at Shadnagar. Based on his confession, Vijayalaxmi was apprehended and questioned. On inquiry, she admitted that she had sold the child due to poverty and approached people in Shadnagar.

Inquiries also revealed that Vijayalaxmi was planning to get married again, as her husband had abandoned her. As she cannot get married due to her child, she decided to sell him and make some money for her marriage.

Police arrested the duo and handed over the child to Child Welfare Committee of Ranga Reddy district, who shifted the child to Shishu vihar at Yousufguda for safe custody.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to remand on Saturday.