No water in parts of Hyderabad on Aug 26

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply from 1.00 am on August 26 to 6.00 am on August 27 from Osmansagar. The affected areas include Kakatiya Nagar, Salarjung, Padmanabha Nagar, Khaderbagh, Vijaynagar, Chintal basti, Humayun Nagar, Syed Nagar, AC Guards, Khiartabad, Mallepally, Bhoiguda Kaman, Aghapura, Nampally, Devibagah, Afzal Sagar, Seetharambagh, Habbeb Nagar, SRT, Jawaharnagar, PNT colony, Sayanna gally, Ashoknagar extension, Elchiguda, Jyothi Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, and Maisamma Banda. Others areas include MCH Quarters, Secretariat, RedHills, Hindi Nagar, Ghode ki kabar, Gunfoundry, Domalguda, Lakdikapul, Manikonda, and Narsingi.
