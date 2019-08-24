State falls two spots in NITI Aayog rankings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana dropped two places in the 2019 edition of the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) by the NITI Aayog. The State has been ranked 10th this year as against eighth in 2018.Compared to Telangana, the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has improved its ranking from third last year to second this year. Gujarat has bagged the top spot in the rankings.

Although the State’s ranking has dropped, it has managed to improve its performance from being among the low-performing states in last year’s edition to getting into the category of medium-performing states this year albeit by scoring 50 points — the minimum score required to get into this category.

The NITI Aayog has judged the performance of 17 non-Himalayan states over nine themes based on 28 indicators. The CWMI-2019 report has brought forward the various strengths and weaknesses of the State with regard to various facets of water conservation and drinking water supply.

For instance, while the State’s performance was one of the best in ‘source augmentation and restoration of water bodies’ due to the its Mission Kakatiya scheme, its fared poorly when it came to watershed management, groundwater improvement and sustainable on-farm water use.