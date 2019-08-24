Techie from Chennai held for cyber-bullying in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clement Raj Chezyian (33), a techie from Chennai who pretended to a recruiter and lured over 600 young women from 16 States to share their nude and private pictures with him, promising them jobs as front office executives, was arrested by Miyapur police Cyberabad commissionerate in the city.

Nearly 60 of his victims are from Hyderabad, found police. He had targeted less number of women from Tamil Nadu, due to the fear of getting caught. His acts came to light, when a Hyderabad-based married woman, who fell into his trap, approached the police in April 2019. After five months of collecting evidence, police nabbed him from Chennai.

According to police, Chezyian is married to a techie. Since both worked different shifts, he was alone most of the day. To get away with his loneliness and boredom, he thought of having some ‘fun’.So he started surfing job portals and obtained numbers of women looking for front office executive jobs. He’d contact them, identifying himself as Pradeep, the director of a private firm and invited for interviews. He’d tell them to wait for a call from a HR executive. The victim told police that a woman HR executive initially asked some questions about academics and experience, but later asked them to send nude pictures and videos.