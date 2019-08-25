Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold bars worth Rs 1.11 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Shaikh Abdul Sajid carried the gold bars in his hand baggage, but after seeing customs officials, dropped the plan and instead dumped them in a toilet.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:10 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster from Hyderabad, in his early 30s, who was allegedly trying to smuggle foreign marked gold into the country, was nabbed by the Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. 

The passenger, identified as Shaikh Abdul Sajid, noticed movement of Customs officials and the checking of baggage and dumped the gold bars in one of the toilets near the arrival area and tried to walk away, but based on his suspicious movements, he was nabbed and the 26 gold bars were recovered, said officials. 

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing at the airport, were conducting checks at the area where passengers exited through the green channel. Around an hour later, they noticed the accused Sajid moving suspiciously and intercepted him. On inquiry, he initially pleaded innocence, but on thorough questioning, he admitted to the crime. Based on his confession, 26 foreign marked gold bars weighing a total of 2,992 grams worth Rs 1,11,60,160, were recovered from the toilet.

Inquiries revealed that he carried the gold bars in his hand baggage, but after seeing customs officials, he was afraid and dropped the plan of carrying them outside the airport.

Further inquiries revealed that the accused who landed in an Indigo Airlines flight from Sharjah, was a carrier, who was offered a free ticket by the operators. Officials who are yet to ascertain more details about the operator and the receiver suspect that he could have travelled to Sharjah in search of a job. But on his return, the operators offered him a free ticket for his return and forced him to carry gold with him. He was told to hand over the gold bars to a person outside the airport. The gold was seized and the accused was arrested. Further investigation is underway, said officials.

