Hot water for bath kills toddler in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-month-old, Lasya Priya, who suffered burns when boiling water kept for her bath, fell on her at Narsingi, succumbed to her injuries late on Friday.

Lasya Priya’s parents Manyam and Pushpa migrated to Hyderabad and settled at Puppalaguda village under the police limits of Narsingi at Cyberabad commissionerate.

Three days ago, her mother prepared the child for a bath and kept boiling water in a bucket, and went to get cold water to be mixed in it.

Meanwhile, Priya who was playing near the bucket, reportedly pulled it and the boiling water fell on her, leaving her with burns all over her body. She was rushed to Osmania Hospital, where she succumbed to the burn injuries.

The body was handed over to family after postmortem.