Illegal construction on plots less than 200 sq m under GHMC radar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To check the spurt in unauthorised construction of extra floors in plots less than 200 sq m or 240 sq yards where there is no insistence of mortgage clause, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up regular inspections of such buildings, at least once in 15 days.

Unauthorised construction of extra floors are coming up in large numbers, particularly, in case of individual buildings. The GHMC officials said that town planning staff will monitor construction activities every 15 days, and, in case of deviations, the extra floors will be demolished.

A decision to this effect was taken by GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore during a meeting with town planning officials a few days ago to send a strong message that such activities will not be tolerated.

Property owners are seeking to circumvent the mortgage clause by going ahead with illegal extra floors.

In many cases, it is found that individual owners after taking building permissions for ground plus one or two, are going ahead with extra floors and constructing ground plus three or four floors leading to huge financial loss to the corporation treasury.

As there was no application of mortgage clause, building stipulations too were violated freely, with four to five floors raised in place of ground plus one, they added.

The good part is that for plots which are above 200 sq m the number of unauthorised constructions has come down after the mortgage clause of 10 per cent came into force and also insistence of occupancy certificates.

The mortgage is released by the GHMC only after the owner constructs the building as per the released plan by obtaining an occupancy certificate.

According to the mortgage clause, builders have to mortgage 10 per cent of the built-up area on plots that are 200 sq m and bigger.

Also, proposals are pending with the State to issue orders extending the mortgage clause in the common building rules to structures built over 100 sq m of plot area, as against the present 200 sq m rule.