Shutdown of water supply in Hyderabad on August 28, 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of pipeline damage to the 2,200 mm pipeline of Phase-1 of Krishna Drinking Water Supply pipeline near Bandlaguda in city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will taken up repairs to arrest the water leakage.

Water supply will be shut down for 36 hours, from 6 am on August 28 to 6 pm on August 29.

There will be no water supply at Aliabad, Mir Alam, Riyasat nagar, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Boguulkunta, Afzalgunj, Hindi Nagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Sivam Road, Chilkalguda and Dilsukhnagar.

Also a power shut down on Krishna Phase 2 and 3 on August 28 from 10 am to 12 noon at Bhojagutta, Marredpally and Sainikpuri areas.