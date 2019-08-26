Accused of performing black magic, folk artiste killed, ears chopped off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that a village folk artiste was responsible for the sickness of his wife by doing black magic, a man and his three associates killed the artiste at Valigonda of Bhongir district two days ago. The accused also chopped off the ears of the victim Boyini Shankarayya, and was planning to show them to his wife Jaya, so that she is relieved from her illness.

DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said that the accused Shankarayya and his associates Saikiran and Yadaiah, are arrested, while Prabhakar is absconding.

The accused Shankarayya from Sangem village in Bhongir district, runs a chicken centre at Moula Ali in the city. A few weeks ago, he along with his wife Jaya came to attend the funeral of a close relative.

When they were at the funeral, the victim Shankarayya coughed a couple of times holding his own ears. While doing this, he reportedly was looking at Jaya. From the very next day, she developed an illness, where she complained of stomach pain and was holding her ears continuously. As she could not get any relief even after medication, the accused Shankarayya recollected what the victim did during the funeral while looking at his wife.

Suspecting that the artist had done black magic on his wife, he decided to kill him, so that his wife will be relieved from the ‘bondage’.

On Friday, when the victim was returning home on his bike, the accused travelling in an SUV, hit the bike. As soon as the victim fell down, the accused and his associates, slit his throat. They later, chopped off his ears and packed them in a polythene bag. On Sunday, when the accused were on their way to Hyderabad with the ears of the victim, they were nabbed by the police. The vehicle and knife used for the murder and the body parts were recovered from them. They were arrested and sent to remand.