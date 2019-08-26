Buying flats latest form of investment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In addition to Vastu, the scope of future development, market value, and advantages of the location are some key aspects that attract investors or buyers of immovable properties in and around the city of Hyderabad.

Buyers are very particular about the how the area is going to develop in the next decade, opined builders who exhibited their projects at the ‘NAR India Convention’ here on Sunday.

Buying flats in apartment complexes is being viewed as a source of investment by most people today, they said. Buyers are expecting returns in terms of rental returns, and escalation of property value. The industry experts are predicting that the market will regain its momentum by Dasara festival.

Ramu Bandari, a sales manager with NCC Urban Infrastructure Limited said, “The buyers are keen about the location. In case of Hyderabad, a structure which is closer to the software companies has greater demand. Our latest venture near IKEA in Gachibowli is a hit already due to the Metro station nearby.”

He further added that the buyers are also looking on ‘undivided share’, a common open area in apartments. As the land value increases, the value of the flat also increases accordingly, as there is an open space available in the vicinity of the apartment.

Snigdha Bhansali, who works with Gowra Ventures said, “The buyers are looking for reliable structures. Our current structures would remain undamaged for at least 80 to 100 years. That is something the buyer is interested in.” She added that the builders are using reinforced cement concrete (RCC), which makes the buildings strong and longlasting.