Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police deny permissions for cultural programmes at Ganesh pandals this year

Functions will not be allowed at any place after 10 pm without prior clearance from the assistant commissioner of police

Published: 26th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Workers busy erecting temporary lights for Ganesh idol immersion on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo| EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have asked the Ganesh pandal organisers not to arrange any cultural programmes or any other programmes at the Ganesh pandals installed for the festival. Also, no structure of permanent nature can be constructed for the idol’s installation.

The police have also issued certain guidelines in view of law and order issues. No idol shall be installed on public thoroughfare road or pavement that could lead to traffic snarls.

The organisers must take measures in using quality fire-resistant material so that it does not collapse due to heavy rush of devotees, wind or heavy rain. 

The police officials said that no cultural programmes or any other functions shall be organised at the Ganesh pandals, or at any other place beyond 10 pm, without prior police clearance from the assistant commissioner of police.

The organisers must arrange CCTVs with recording facility and power backup at all the pandals. It should also have the facility to monitor the cameras at one convenient location. 

Cameras will also need to be installed by organisers with recording facility at all the entries and exists to parking places. This is required as per the rules under TS Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act 2013. 

The police further stated that they will not allow lucky dips or lotteries or coercive collection of funds in the name of the Ganesh pandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police Ganesh pandal organisers ganesh pandals in hyderabad
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp