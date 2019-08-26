Hyderabad Police deny permissions for cultural programmes at Ganesh pandals this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have asked the Ganesh pandal organisers not to arrange any cultural programmes or any other programmes at the Ganesh pandals installed for the festival. Also, no structure of permanent nature can be constructed for the idol’s installation.

The police have also issued certain guidelines in view of law and order issues. No idol shall be installed on public thoroughfare road or pavement that could lead to traffic snarls.

The organisers must take measures in using quality fire-resistant material so that it does not collapse due to heavy rush of devotees, wind or heavy rain.

The police officials said that no cultural programmes or any other functions shall be organised at the Ganesh pandals, or at any other place beyond 10 pm, without prior police clearance from the assistant commissioner of police.

The organisers must arrange CCTVs with recording facility and power backup at all the pandals. It should also have the facility to monitor the cameras at one convenient location.

Cameras will also need to be installed by organisers with recording facility at all the entries and exists to parking places. This is required as per the rules under TS Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act 2013.

The police further stated that they will not allow lucky dips or lotteries or coercive collection of funds in the name of the Ganesh pandal.