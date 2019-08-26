Hyderabad residents doing little to prevent heart disease: Study

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although heart diseases have become common among urban folk, people from the city seem to be ignoring the most basic preventive measures, according to researchers from the ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar.

The researchers picked 370 women from Jeedimetla, and sought to find how many were at a risk of developing heart diseases within 10 years. They also ascertained the risk factors leading to it. While about four per cent of the women ran an intermediate risk of developing heart diseases, around 2.5 per cent were in the high-risk category, they found.

The most common risk factors were poor intake of fruits and foods that help increase the level of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body, excess salt intake, high central obesity (excess fat in the abdominal area), and high blood glucose levels.

Poor diets were found to be widely prevalent among the women. Around 30 per cent of them ate green leafy vegetables less than three times a week, and 43 per cent ate fruits at the same frequency. Meanwhile, 18 per cent ate deep-fried food more than thrice a week, and 24 per cent ate high-starch foods as often. About 40 per cent consumed extra salt more than thrice a week.

The study used the Framingham Risk Score (FRS) to understand the prevalence of risk of developing heart problems among women.

Dr Sarat Chandra, city-based cardiologist and former editor of the Indian Heart Journal, pointed out, “The FRS is an old method of risk-assessment which does not include diabetes, family history and exercise, which also play an important role in development of heart diseases. An ideal risk score for Indians would be the JBS risk score.”

He added, “It is true that a healthy diet involving lots of fresh fruits and vegetables helps in having a healthy heart. Among the lower socioeconomic strata of society, the risk of heart diseases is higher due to poor access to fresh fruits and vegetables and low health awareness, exercise habits, and obesity.”