Three die in separate accidents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, a home guard of the police department, a young politician and a musician, were killed in separate accidents late on Saturday night.

The accidents occurred at Manchal, Bachupally and Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. The victims are identified as Gunugula Ilaiah, 35, P Sai Shiva Kanth, 35 and Arun Ushan, 34.

Ilaiah, a 2008 batch home guard working with Adibatla PS was on Saturday, returning home, when at Yellammatanda, around 5 am, he crashed into a stationary oil tanker parked on the road. Though he was wearing a helmet, his chest hit the housing of the tanker, due to which he died on the spot.

In the second incident, Sai Shiva Kanth, a businessman and General Secretary of the Telangana Youth Congress at around 1.10 am, passing through Nizampet road, did not notice a parked trolley truck parked and rammed his vehicle into it. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, Arun Ushan, a harmonium player from Ramannapet in Nalgonda district, was returning home in an SUV. At Pedda Amberpet, a speeding truck tried to overtake his vehicle. The truck driver lost control and hit the divider. The truck climbed over the divider and lost balance. As a result, it tilted towards the left and fell on the SUV. Arun, who was driving was crushed to death, while his friend sitting beside him escaped with minor injuries. As the incident happened on the busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, traffic came to a standstill for an hour.