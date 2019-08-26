Home Cities Hyderabad

Three die in separate accidents in Hyderabad

Three persons, a home guard of police department, a young politician and a musician, were killed in separate accidents late on Saturday night. 

Published: 26th August 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

A black spot is a stretch of 500 metres of road where accidents have occurred over the years.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, a home guard of the police department, a young politician and a musician, were killed in separate accidents late on Saturday night. 

The accidents occurred at Manchal, Bachupally and Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. The victims are identified as Gunugula Ilaiah, 35, P Sai Shiva Kanth, 35 and Arun Ushan, 34.

Ilaiah, a 2008 batch home guard working with Adibatla PS was on Saturday, returning home, when at Yellammatanda, around 5 am, he crashed into a stationary oil tanker parked on the road. Though he was wearing a helmet, his chest hit the housing of the tanker, due to which he died on the spot. 

In the second incident, Sai Shiva Kanth, a businessman and General Secretary of the Telangana Youth Congress at around 1.10 am, passing through Nizampet road, did not notice a parked trolley truck parked and rammed his vehicle into it. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. 

In another incident, Arun Ushan, a harmonium player from Ramannapet in Nalgonda district, was returning home in an SUV. At Pedda Amberpet, a speeding truck tried to overtake his vehicle. The truck driver lost control and hit the divider. The truck climbed over the divider and lost balance. As a result, it tilted towards the left and fell on the SUV. Arun, who was driving was crushed to death, while his friend sitting beside him escaped with minor injuries. As the incident happened on the busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, traffic came to a standstill for an hour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
telangana home guards Bachupally Hayathnagar Telangana Youth Congress Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway Nalgonda district
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp