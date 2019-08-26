Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held for Hyderabad auto driver’s murder

Published: 26th August 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:22 AM

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Miyapur police solved the murder case of an auto driver, whose decapitated head and body were found in separate locations at Miyapur on Friday and arrested three persons including a couple for his murder. Financial disputes between the victim Praveen and the prime accused Dokku Srikanth Yadav, led to the murder, said the police. Srikanth also has a previous criminal record. 

Four months ago, Srikanth along with another accused Kukkala Naga Srinu had warned Praveen; but their friends intervened and settled the issue. However, Srikanth bore a grudge against him, and was waiting for an opportunity.

On Thursday night, the duo picked Praveen from Ameenpur and brought him to Miyapur. There they hit Praveen’s friend Rajesh on the pretext of some money issue. Later, they made Praveen drive Rajesh’s auto and took Rajesh with them. 

They went to Srikanth’s home and informed his wife Dokku Swathi about the murder plan. Swathi gave them her chunni to kill Praveen. Srikanth threatened Rajesh that he would kill him, if he did not help him in murdering Praveen. 

As per their plan, they drove to a forest area. On reaching, Srikanth asked Praveen and Srinu to hold Rajesh’s hands, pretending that they were attacking Rajesh. 

In the process, he strangulated Praveen. Srikanth asked Rajesh to help, but he fled from the spot.
Srikanth and Srinu slit Praveen’s throat and separated the head from the trunk. 

Later they took the head to Srikanth’s home in Rajesh’s auto, picked up his wife Swathi and the children, and fled the city. Midway, he threw the head at Bollaram X roads.

