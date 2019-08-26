TS fares poorly in latest Jal Shakti rankings

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: With only seven of its districts featuring in the top 100 of Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) rankings, released recently by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Telangana government needs to up its efforts towards improving groundwater levels in the State. A bigger disappointment was Hyderabad district only managing the lowly spot of 220 in the rankings.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Jal Shakti had earlier prepared a list of 255 water-distressed districts in the country. With 23 districts, Telangana was home to the highest number of water-stressed districts on the list.

In a bid to accelerate the progress of conservation works, the ministry decided to rank these districts on the basis of interventions carried towards conserving groundwater. And Telangana has fared poorly even in terms of government intervention into what is already a massive water crisis in the State.

The scoring methodology of JSA rankings comprises five interventions, including recharging of traditional water bodies and afforestation drives. The State’s poor performance also raises doubt on the effectiveness of its flagship schemes like Mission Kakatiya and Telangana ku Haritha Haram.

Moreover, despite tall claims by Hyderabad’s urban development bodies of taking up various initiatives to improve groundwater levels in the city, a ranking of Hyderabad was a lowly 220 out of the 255 water-stressed districts identified across the country. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) need to introspect about efforts made to implement the JSA programme.

For the JSA rankings each district could be given a maximum score of 60 points. For the scoring, five water conservation interventions areas were considered along with weightage for special interventions taken up at the district and block levels. The remaining interventions included conservation and rain water harvesting, reuse/recharge of structures, and watershed development. The special interventions were scored on two main parameters -- development of a block and district conservation plan, and number of Krishi Vigyan Kendra melas organised for spreading awareness.

How good are govt schemes?

The seven districts from the State which featured in the top 100 of JSA rankings were Wanaparthy (12), Adilabad (25), Mahbubnagar (36), Sircilla (48), Nizamabad (59), Nagarkurnool (65), and Warangal (74). Each district could be given a maximum score of 60 points based on water conservation interventions areas were considered along with weightage for interventions taken up at district and block levels