16-year-old schoolboy launches mobile-based game to instil civic sense in Hyderabad people

Mobile-based game ‘Give way to Ambulance’ lets players control the traffic, so patients can reach faster to hospitals

Published: 27th August 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:25 PM

Aarnav Ojha, a student of Oakridge International school

Aarnav Ojha, a student of Oakridge International school.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: These days, owing to the snarling traffic in the city, a lot of deaths reportedly occur inside an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Aiming to instil a civic sense in the minds of commuters, 16-year-old Aarnav Ojha, a student of Oakridge International School has created a mobile-based game ‘Give way to Ambulance’.

The game teaches players to give way to the ambulance when it’s approaching and not to expect the ambulance to change its path. The game also shows what can happen if we don’t give way to the vehicle.

The game is 3D in nature and offers two types of ambulances; the objective is to make the ambulance reach the hospital in 90 seconds. In simpler words, the game is like ‘Subway Surfer’, but instead of controlling the character i.e. ambulance, here you control the traffic. Aarnav says, “I’ve been making games ever since I was 7.

I had made a full-blown game early on, which was called ‘Captain Aarnie: Lost in The Hell’. But as I grew up, I figured out the impact video games can have on people. When my school discussed this idea with me, I jumped into it knowing the social impact it can have. If even one person gets positively affected by my game, I’ll be extremely happy”. 

Aarnav is now looking for someone to sponsor Rs 1 lakh to his project so he can get it up and running on Google play store.

Comments

