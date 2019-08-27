20000 Hyderabadis hit the road this weekend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If numbers are what you love and running is your kind of weekend activity, here are some facts and figures. The 9th Edition of Airtel Hyderabad Marathon 2019 had 9,181 runners registered in 5k Fun Run, 8,292 participated in 10k and 4,516 half marathon and 1,235 for full marathon.

More than 1,200 runners participated for charities and over Rs 30 lakh raised by 150 participants running for 50 charity organisations NGOs. Hyderabadis came out in large numbers to cheer the 25,000 runners in the event where over12 music bands kept the runners spirit high while sports enthusiasts lined cheered them all along the way.

