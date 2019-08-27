Home Cities Hyderabad

Activists crowdfund for clean-up of Hillfort Palace

Heritage enthusiasts have initiated a crowdfunding campaign to clean the Hillfort Palace. The cleanup drive planned for Sunday has been organised by the Hyderabad Heritage Trust.

Hillfort Palace (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage enthusiasts have initiated a crowdfunding campaign to clean the Hillfort Palace. The cleanup drive planned for Sunday has been organised by the Hyderabad Heritage Trust.

In a Facebook post, Deepak Gir of the Hyderabad Heritage Trust said, “The trust proposes to commence cleanup of heritage sites as a first step towards changing ground realities. We are in the process of securing permission to do a cleanup drive at Hillfort Palace on Sunday, September 1.”

Gir added, “As a not-for-profit trust we request your support through donations to enable us to execute this cleanup drive in a manner that demonstrates that civil society can and will come forward to reclaim their heritage.”

The historical palace built in 1915 by Nawab Sir Nizamat Jung on Naubat Pahad in the city, has been lying in state of neglect following arbitration for the last two decades. It was last opened up to the public in 2017 for Haritha Haram, and in 2015 when the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), along with Shristhi Art Gallery, held an art exhibition on its premises for three days. 

Gir had earlier suggested that the palace be restored and transformed into a cultural centre. Although there have been plans for the same, nothing has materialised so far from the State government’s side. As of now, the tourism department does not have any plans to take up any work until the full budget for the State is announced. 

