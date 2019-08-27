Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Dana Kishore faces sack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected turn of events, the State government on Monday transferred GHMC chief M Dana Kishore and appointed Rangareddy District Collector DS Lokesh Kumar as the new commissioner of the civic body.

Dana Kishore will continue to hold the post of the managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). Meanwhile, S Harish, the joint collector of Rangareddy has been appointed as district’s new collector. Sources said that the GHMC’s alleged failure in repairing the roads damaged due to heavy rains, poor sanitation, slow pace of SRDP works and 2 BHK housing scheme could be reasons for his transfer.

Besides this, there were complaints that he had failed to clear files of the Town Planning Section belonging to elected representatives — mostly those of TRS. Some said that he found it difficult to manage two crucial posts and reportedly requested the government to assign him to one of the two departments.