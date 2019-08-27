Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad researchers extract collagen from discarded eel skin

THE researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, have come up with an innovation that could make stem cell growth in tissue engineering both safer and cheaper.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, have come up with an innovation that could make stem cell growth in tissue engineering both safer and cheaper. They have successfully extracted collagen from the skin of eel and have shown that the tissue scaffolds built using the same collagen would allow the proliferation of stem cells. 

This finding, in turn, can lead to the utilisation of eel-skin-derived collagen as a promising alternative to animal-derived collagen, which is expensive and associated with pathological diseases.

Collagen is usually extracted from bovine skin and tendons, porcine skin and a rat tail. These sources are associated with several concerns, including the spread of the mad-cow disease. Extraction of collagen from non-mammalian sources is, therefore, an appealing alternative. 

On Monday, the researchers, in a release, said that sustainable utilisation of collagen — derived from the skin of discarded eel — for the biomedical application would also boost the Indian ‘blue’ bioeconomic growth and help in the development of an alternate industry that converts waste into useful products.

The research team that came up with this discovery included Young Scientist Fellow Dr Mano Govindharaj, Associate Professor at Department of Biomedical Engineering Dr Subha Narayan Rath, and research scholar Uday Kiran Roopavath. Their finding was published recently in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

Dr Govindharaj said: “This finding is a valuable asset in the area of ‘blue’ biotechnology. Our research group uses a common marine waste product for producing collagen, a biomaterial that is extensively used in tissue engineering.”

Dr Rath said: “Not only does the finding serve to provide a sustainable and safe source for collagen but also helps in waste management.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad collagen iit hyderabad research
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp