In a first, Telangana launches exclusive mobile app for unemployed youth 

DEET initiative connects employers and job seekers on an app powered by Artificial Intel 

Published: 27th August 2019 04:56 AM

Minister Malla Reddy, (left) IT Secy Jayesh Ranjan at the launch of DEET app (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government launched an exclusive app for unemployed youth in Telangana on Monday. The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The DEET platform currently has more than 40,000 vacancies from companies across the State and the country. 

“DEET has the potential to change the face of the employment industry. It connects employers to job seekers on a platform powered by Artificial Intelligence,” said Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy, after launching the app. DEET is a free application that can be downloaded on Google Play Store. Youth can also register their names on https://tsdeet.com.

“With a single app, the State government intends to solve the unemployment crisis. DEET aims to give more opportunities to job seekers while broadening the horizons of employers by giving them ample options to choose from,” an official explained. Opportunities from various industries, such as, Information Technology, retail, e-commerce, consumer services, business services, advertising, telecommunications, consulting, entertainment, hospitals, manufacturing, insurance, banking, pharmaceuticals, real estate and others are available on the app.
How DEET works

Once the applicant enrols on the app, depending on their profile, qualifications, location and other parameters, they will get relevant results that match the requirements. The applicants will be alerted about job opportunities, notifications, recruitment drives, and walk-in interviews around them.

