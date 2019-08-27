Home Cities Hyderabad

Long way to go for Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is three months shy of turning two, still grapples with overcrowding and stuffy compartments

Published: 27th August 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD METRO

Rush in Hyderabad metro during peak hours (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent announcement that the Hyderabad Metro Rail has increased the train frequency to every four minutes on the Ameerpet-Hitech City route has brought some relief to commuters, but complaints about overcrowding continue. With the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) clocking 3.23 lakh footfalls on the eve of Independence Day, the highest since its initiation about two years ago, the need for more coaches and extension of the service to all corners of the city is being felt more than ever. We talk to a few regular commuters in Metro rail and find out what their main grievances are.

Men in women’s coaches
Prity Kumari, a software professional, says that overcrowding is a problem during peak hours. “Many a times, men occupy seats in the women’s compartment. But the problem persists in other ways too. Sometimes, women sit in the general compartment even if their designated area is empty, which leads to the men standing as they cannot sit in the area beyond the pink line.”

Yamini Krishna, a research scholar at EFLU, however, says that men have no qualms about being in women’s compartment. “They even argue if you point it out to them, and behave in an entitled manner.”
Hyderabad Metro Rail fines a man `500 if he is found occupying a seat in the women’s coach.

Overcrowding & AC
Over-occupancy and the subsequent ‘warm’ AC are primary complaints during peak hours.
B Sai Charan, an assistant manager at an IT firm who travels every day in the Hitec city route, says: “Metro train has been a great blessing as it has been able to reduce the commute time and keep the passengers safe from pollution. But the crowd during peak hours is humongous. It gets worse on rainy days as people who otherwise use other modes of transport, prefer to take the Metro. There is a need to increase frequency of trains from Ameerpet. The Metro authorities should also educate people about traveling etiquette.” 
Sai Vandana, a regular commuter, says: “I never find a seat in the train, even in the ladies compartment. Sometimes, there is a queue to get out of the train at Hitec city. We sweat despite the AC.” Recalling an incident about overcrowding which could have led to an accident, Bharathi N says: “Once when the compartment was overcrowded, a man could not get near the door to deboard when his station approached. He made a dash for the door just as the door was closing, and his backpack was stuck in the door. It was scary.”
For a few, the last mile connectivity is an issue that need to be looked into. Karthik Rallabandi, an employee in private bank, says: “The main problem regarding commute in Metro is inter-transport connectivity with RTC buses, autos etc. 
A common commuter card/pass was announced long back for Metro, RTC etc. which is yet to be introduced. If RTC bus stops are arranged at certain metro stations, it would be great. 
We also need dedicated space for autos near every Metro station.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp