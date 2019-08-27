Long way to go for Hyderabad Metro

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent announcement that the Hyderabad Metro Rail has increased the train frequency to every four minutes on the Ameerpet-Hitech City route has brought some relief to commuters, but complaints about overcrowding continue. With the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) clocking 3.23 lakh footfalls on the eve of Independence Day, the highest since its initiation about two years ago, the need for more coaches and extension of the service to all corners of the city is being felt more than ever. We talk to a few regular commuters in Metro rail and find out what their main grievances are.

Men in women’s coaches

Prity Kumari, a software professional, says that overcrowding is a problem during peak hours. “Many a times, men occupy seats in the women’s compartment. But the problem persists in other ways too. Sometimes, women sit in the general compartment even if their designated area is empty, which leads to the men standing as they cannot sit in the area beyond the pink line.”

Yamini Krishna, a research scholar at EFLU, however, says that men have no qualms about being in women’s compartment. “They even argue if you point it out to them, and behave in an entitled manner.”

Hyderabad Metro Rail fines a man `500 if he is found occupying a seat in the women’s coach.

Overcrowding & AC

Over-occupancy and the subsequent ‘warm’ AC are primary complaints during peak hours.

B Sai Charan, an assistant manager at an IT firm who travels every day in the Hitec city route, says: “Metro train has been a great blessing as it has been able to reduce the commute time and keep the passengers safe from pollution. But the crowd during peak hours is humongous. It gets worse on rainy days as people who otherwise use other modes of transport, prefer to take the Metro. There is a need to increase frequency of trains from Ameerpet. The Metro authorities should also educate people about traveling etiquette.”

Sai Vandana, a regular commuter, says: “I never find a seat in the train, even in the ladies compartment. Sometimes, there is a queue to get out of the train at Hitec city. We sweat despite the AC.” Recalling an incident about overcrowding which could have led to an accident, Bharathi N says: “Once when the compartment was overcrowded, a man could not get near the door to deboard when his station approached. He made a dash for the door just as the door was closing, and his backpack was stuck in the door. It was scary.”

For a few, the last mile connectivity is an issue that need to be looked into. Karthik Rallabandi, an employee in private bank, says: “The main problem regarding commute in Metro is inter-transport connectivity with RTC buses, autos etc.

A common commuter card/pass was announced long back for Metro, RTC etc. which is yet to be introduced. If RTC bus stops are arranged at certain metro stations, it would be great.

We also need dedicated space for autos near every Metro station.”

