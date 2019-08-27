More number of girls take competitive exams in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a study conducted by education technology brand Adda247, it is found that the ratio of female candidates appearing for examinations is higher in Hyderabad (46%) as compared to other areas, where it stands at 42%.

The findings reveal that students from Hyderabad are most likely to apply for the following competitive examinations: SBIPO, RRB NTPC, RRB JE, IBPS RRB, and SSC GD.

Another interesting observation made by Adda247 is that candidates from Hyderabad are more inclined to use digital or online means to register and prepare for competitive examinations than their peers across the country.

According to the report by the education company, tier 1 cities received 30 per cent registrations compared to 70 per cent registrations in tier 2 & 3 cities.

More importantly, there was high female participation worth 51 per cent as compared to 49 per cent of males in these exams.

