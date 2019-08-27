Online dating racket busted; three arrested  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Kolkata-based online dating racket has been busted by the Hyderabad cybercrime police. They have arrested the three accused from Kolkata and brought them to the city on transit warrant on Monday. Saha Enterprises (Ocelum IT Services Pvt Ltd) based in Kolkata hired 20 women as telecallers. The firm tasked its employees to call people by providing contact numbers.

The telecallers would call random people and lure them with online dating. In May, a Hyderabad-based businessman received a call from a girl introduced herself as Ritika and offered to provide an online date. They asked him to pay `1,025. Later, they asked him to take membership by paying `18,000, and collected his photos and identity proof. They then started threatening him about uploading his details onto online dating apps if he failed to deposit `75,000 into their account. They did not stop there. They further demanded `1.5 lakh after the victim paid them `75,000.