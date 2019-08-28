All departments ready to ensure safe Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that all necessary arrangements will be made by the concerned departments for the smooth conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and on the day of idol immersion, the GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to the citizens to cooperate with officials to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner.

Speaking with officials and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi members, the Mayor asked them to coordinate with all the stake holder departments to provide better arrangements than those made last year. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, who chaired the meeting, informed that the GHMC is making elaborate arrangements, including drafting 500 sanitation workers to clean the garbage during and after procession at Tank Bund, daily sanitation around Ganesh Pandal, spraying and fogging, removing debris, providing 254 cranes and road repairs at the lakes. The medical and health department, Transco and HMWSSB have also made arrangements.

‘Use eco-friendly idols’

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar requested devotees to use eco-friendly idols. He also warned that stern action will be taken against those who indulge in extortion in the name of collecting contributions. “We have received about 7,000 applications for pandals. It will be easy to assign a liaison officer if people apply early,” he said. As Muharram will coincide with the Ganesh festivities, he appealed to the citizens to maintain “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”, which is regarded as a fusion of Hindu and Muslim elements.

Monitoring points

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board, meanwhile, has identified several check points — six at Hussainsagar and 21 at other lakes, including Mir-Alam Tank and Langar Houz — to monitor the pollution levels in the Hussainsagar and other lakes in the State during idol immersion. As per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, the Central Laboratory, Hyderabad has to collect the samples from the Hussainsagar before, during and after the immersion of the idols