Astra Rafael opens first Indian facility in Hyderabad

It is country’s first pvt sector manufacturer for defence communication systems

Published: 28th August 2019 03:36 AM

Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurates the ARC facility on Tuesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Astra Rafael Communication System, a joint venture between Astra Microwave and Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture tactical communications system (BNET) for the Indian Armed Forces. 

Set up at an investment of `35 crore at the Hardware Technology Park near Shamshabad Airport, the ARC would be India’s first private sector company to manufacture communication systems in multiple variants. The joint venture will start with $30 million order for providing software-defined radios for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Rafael’s CEO Yoav Har-Even told reporters.

The production facility would be manufacturing radio models such as BNET-V (Vehicular) Broadband IP Radio, BNET-AR (Air) Broadband IP Radio, BNET-MPS (Man-Pack System) Broadband Radio, BNET-HH (Handheld) Broadband Radio and C4I Connect —a secured tactical network.

Gurunatha Reddy, MD of Astra Microwave Products Ltd, said that as of now the joint venture would concentrate on manufacturing, but later would graduate towards design and development of equipment for defence communication. “We will also get into electronic warfare and signal intelligent systems as we go forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who was the chief guest at the event, pointed out that the Centre has taken numerous steps to boost indigenous production as part of Make in India. He also said that the FDI was being encouraged in railways and defence. 

Also present at the inauguration was IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who hoped that Israeli companies would invest not only for manufacturing joint ventures but also in design JVs. “Just as Hyderabad is becoming the defence and aerospace capital of the country, we would like to play a significant role in the design ecosystem also. If we could get Rafael and other Israeli players in Hyderabad we would support it,” he said.

