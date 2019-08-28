DEET app crashes down just a day after launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the State government launched DEET, an app aimed at providing employment opportunities for the youth, officials were forced to take it down for maintenance after it was swarmed with overwhelming traffic. Sources said that the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) app was recording between 5,000 to 10,000 hits in a span of one to five minutes as on Tuesday evening. Due to the unprecedented level of traffic on the app, a few of the functions were not responding.

Many complained, and this forced the DEET team to come out with a clarification on Twitter: “We are overwhelmed with the response after launch. We have been receiving an unprecedented amount of traffic since morning. DEET will be down for some time due to maintenance issues.” “Some users may be experiencing performance issues in DEET or having trouble accessing the application. We’re sorry for the disruption and will let you know as soon as we have more news to share,” it added.

Officials said that the DEET team was trying to figure out the kind of traffic the app saw in the last 24 hours. App developers are trying to figure out if there are invalid traffic — that which is not from a real user and usually has a malicious intent behind it. “We are trying to figure out the location from the IP address of these hits,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. Officials are now attaching another server to cushion the load and expects it to be up and running soon.

The DEET platform currently has over 40,000 vacancies from companies across the state and the country. Opportunities from various industries, including Information Technology, retail, e-commerce, consumer services, business services, advertising, telecom, among others, are available.