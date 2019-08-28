Drunk mom tries to push toddler under moving bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a woman in an inebriated condition allegedly attempted to push her daughter under a moving bus at Kukatpally of Cyberabad commissionerate in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Luckily passersby foiled the woman’s attempt and rescued the child from getting hurt. The woman and child were later shifted to a care home at Chaitanyapuri in the city.

According to the police, the woman, Soni, and her husband, Balu, hailed from Medak district. After migrating to the city, they have been living in Bhagyanagar colony in Kukatpally, along with their two-year-old child. The couple make a living by collecting plastic and scrap materials and selling the same to dealers on a daily basis. It is learnt that the couple, after selling the scrap, would spend the day’s earnings on alcohol and then take shelter on footpaths or at bus stations in the area.

The routine continued on Monday night as well and the couple, along with their child, slept on a footpath in Bhagyanagar colony. However, the two picked a quarrel on Tuesday morning, after which Balu left Soni and the child and went away. A furious Soni picked up her child, moved on to the road and allegedly threw the toddler on the main road in front of a moving bus.

The bus driver, who noticed this, immediately halted the bus. Upon seeing this, Soni rushed towards the child, picked her up, came back and allegedly started banging the baby on the ground. A passerby, who initially thought that the child accidentally fell on the road, noticed the mother’s rude behaviour towards the child and stopped her from abusing the girl.

Meanwhile, some locals informed the police about this and sleuths who rushed to the scene took control of the situation. As the woman was in a heavily inebriated condition, police shifted the mother and child to a care home. The Kukatpally police officials told Express that a general diary entry has been made on the incident.