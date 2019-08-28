Gandhian food for thought

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of RBVRR Women’s College and fellows from The National Academy of Sciences, India - Hyderabad chapter hung on to every word as Prof UC Srivastava, a senior Zoology scholar from Allahabad, as he delivered his lecture to the UG and PG students. On Monday, 25 fellows from NASI along with hundreds of young women from Reddy Women’s College gathered to attend Professor UC Srivastava’s lecture titled, “Gandhian Nutrition: Food for Thought and Thought for Food”.

He spoke of different types of foods and their effects on physical and mental health. “Mahatma Gandhi was a practitioner of non-violence, meditation and fasting. All of which were steps to a wholesome and healthy life,” he said. Adding to that he also warned the students against the risks of alcohol and tobacco. Professor Srivastava also emphasised on the importance of mental health.

“Positive thinking is the key to the life he said. Forgiving others and ourselves will lead us to a peaceful life.” The question and answer session that followed had the youngsters ask many thought-provoking questions which led to a productive discussion.