Newly appointed GHMC chief promises better civic amenities

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that he would take forward the developmental work and prestigious projects initiated by his predecessor. The government on Monday, appointed Rangareddy District Collector Lokesh Kumar in place of M Dana Kishore.

After assuming charge, Kumar said: “We will live up to the expectations of the people of Hyderabad and try to solve their grievances and bring a good name to the city. I will be accessible to the people for addressing their grievances.’’

Speaking to Express after taking charge as GHMC Commissioner at GHMC head office on Tuesday, Kumar said that various projects which are under progress such as Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), double bedroom house scheme, nala widening, improvement to storm water drains, Swachh Surveksahn 2020, Saaf Hyderabad-Shaandar Hyderabad, Swachh Hyderabad, Hairtha Haram, addressing traffic issues, and other ongoing projects will be moved forward with the cooperation of the GHMC elected body.

‘’I will make all efforts to live up to the expectations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is striving hard to develop the city as a global city,’’ said Kumar.The Commissioner met GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan in his chambers and discussed about various development works in the city.

Midnight drama

Upset with the sudden transfer, M Dana Kishore, who was in New Delhi on Monday, came back to Hyderabad late on Tuesday, drove directly to the GHMC head office, and put his relieving orders on the table. He left the office without giving any notice to senior GHMC officials. As per the rules, once an officer is transferred, he has to hand over the charge to the newly-appointed officer, but this has not happened in this case. The officials are still in dark over the reason for the sudden transfer. Dana Kishore has been unavailable for comment and incommunicado since Monday