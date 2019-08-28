Home Cities Hyderabad

Patients fight each other to consult doctors

Chaos prevails at Fever Hospital, which sees over 400 patients daily; overworked nurses unable to manage the crowd

Published: 28th August 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Out-Patient Department (OPD) of Fever Hospital (Photo |EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Out-Patient Department (OPD) of Fever Hospital has become a scene of chaos, as violent fights are breaking out among patients and hospital staff every day due to a large number of people thronging the hospital with seasonal diseases. The nurses run helter-skelter in the emergency ward as well as in the OPD as they are overworked and due to shortage of staff.

On Monday, hundreds of patients queued up outside Fever Hospital for hours to seek treatment for fever, dizziness, body ache and chronic vomiting. 

Shabana Begum, a mother of two who had come from Shadnagar said, “We got our registration done at 9 am. It has been over 3 hours, and we still might have to wait for another 45 minutes to be able to see a doctor.” 
Pointing to her twin six-year-old sons, who were lying down on the crowded floor, she said, “Both of them have tested positive for dengue. We just got the tests done in the morning. They are running a high temperature, and have been vomiting since morning. We might have to take them to a private clinic now.” 
The out-patient department was packed with over 350-400 patients waiting for their turn and eventually, a scuffle broke out, escalating to men hitting each other, as women and children got caught in the middle of the chaos. 

Speaking to Express, A Yadamma, nursing superintendent said, “We currently have only one multipurpose health worker, whereas there are vacancies for nine more. We also have nine vacancies for staff nurses. We currently have 40 nurses being led by one head nurse. We do require more nurses to handle the crowd, especially during monsoon season.” 

As the chaos ensued, the nurses and the hospital staff tried to control the situation by latching doors of the casualty and out-patient wards. 
Many patients were seen buying medication from pharmacies outside, as the lines at the hospital pharmacy reached right uptil the main gate. 
The hospital superintendent, Dr K Shankar, though being present at the hospital, was unavailable for comment.
HYDERABAD: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Out-Patient Department Fever Hospital
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp