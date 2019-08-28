Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana’s pollution control board ranks second in country, after Maharashtra

TSPCB scored 82.72 whereas Maharashtra Pollution Control Board clinched the first position with 82.93 points. 

Published: 28th August 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

NGT, National Green Tribunal

A still of National Green Tribunal. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the first-ever rankings based on performance audit conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) bagged the second place among the 35 states in the country. The board also stood first in one of the five parameters ‘Enforcement and Regulatory Function’ of the performance audit. TSPCB scored 82.72 whereas Maharashtra Pollution Control Board clinched the first position with 82.93 points. 

According to the PCB officials, the ranking came after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 2019, directed the CPCB to conduct audits in all State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees in the country, and submit a report with the NGT.  

The two-day audit was conducted by an expert panel in May this year for the following parameters: Environmental Quality Monitoring, Enforcement, and Regulatory Functions, Data Management and Public Out-reach, Advisory for Decision making and Research, and Development and Training.

Appreciating the work by the TSPCB, V Anil Kumar, member secretary, PCB, said, “We could achieve this ranking as we received proper guidance from our chairman and other officials to take up several new initiatives including many awareness campaigns.” He further added that in the last few years, PCB had also filled up  a majority of its vacant posts, and developed a good infrastructure

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Telangana State Pollution Control Board Enforcement and Regulatory Function NGT National Green Tribunal PCB officials
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp