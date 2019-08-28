Telangana’s pollution control board ranks second in country, after Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the first-ever rankings based on performance audit conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) bagged the second place among the 35 states in the country. The board also stood first in one of the five parameters ‘Enforcement and Regulatory Function’ of the performance audit. TSPCB scored 82.72 whereas Maharashtra Pollution Control Board clinched the first position with 82.93 points.

According to the PCB officials, the ranking came after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 2019, directed the CPCB to conduct audits in all State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees in the country, and submit a report with the NGT.

The two-day audit was conducted by an expert panel in May this year for the following parameters: Environmental Quality Monitoring, Enforcement, and Regulatory Functions, Data Management and Public Out-reach, Advisory for Decision making and Research, and Development and Training.

Appreciating the work by the TSPCB, V Anil Kumar, member secretary, PCB, said, “We could achieve this ranking as we received proper guidance from our chairman and other officials to take up several new initiatives including many awareness campaigns.” He further added that in the last few years, PCB had also filled up a majority of its vacant posts, and developed a good infrastructure