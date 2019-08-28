Home Cities Hyderabad

The resilient lionhearts

Generous and enterprising, Sindhis of the twin cities are an epitome of multiculturalism

Published: 28th August 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Theirs is a tale of bouncing back from adversity. Originally from Sindh province of Pakistan, the Sindhi community migrated to India after Partition. Being industrious, the Sindhis, with few resources, has over the years established successful businesses across many sectors.

In the process, Sindhis emerged as one of the affluent communities in India, with rags-to-riches tales aplenty. Prominent institutions in the city include Karachi Bakery, Royal Hotel Group, Meena Bazar Group, LCH Sadhuram Eye Hospital among others. Sindhis also have established ‘Sind Bank’, with branches at PG Road, Secunderabad and Bank Street, Koti.

The Sindhi community in Hyderabad is spread across different areas, while in Secunderabad, many of them have made their home at Sindhi Colony. Humility personified, Pandit Deepak Sharma (Raja Maharaj) warmly receives us at his house and speaks about the community, festivals, cuisine and upcoming events. A Purohit of the community, Pt. Deepak Sharma also holds regular ‘Katha Pravachan’ sessions in Hindi. And being environmentally conscious, he creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols made of clay and immerses them at home itself! Embodying the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, it is no exaggeration to say that Sindhis are beacons of Hinduism at its most humane level. The ‘Kul Devta’ or ‘Ishta Dev’ of Sindhis is Jhulelal (Varun Dev, the Lord of Oceans and Lord of Water).

Founded in 1950, there are two Sindhi associations – Sree Sindhi Guru Sangat Sabha Association at King Koti in Abids, and Sree Sindhi Satsang Darbar Association at Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad. These two associations conduct activities such as rituals, pujas, etc. “The Abids association has nearly 1,500 members, while the Secunderabad association has over 900 members. Membership is open only to Sindhi community members, with a lifetime enrollment fee of `500. However, the temples on the premises of both associations are open for all Hindu communities. Overall, there are nearly 60,000 Sindhis in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad,” says Pt. Deepak Sharma.

The new year of Sindhi community is known as ‘Cheti Chand’ (similar to Ugadi for Telugus), celebrated during April. After elaborate prayer and ritual sessions, Sindhi women perform ‘Chhej’, a folk dance. Sindhis also celebrate other festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Shivaratri, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Dasara, Deepavali, Gurunanak Jayanti and many others. “We follow all Hindu rituals,” adds Pt. Deepak Sharma.

He also assists Sindhi families in matchmaking, helps them conduct marriages, does social service activities and collects funds to help community members in need. Once every two years, he narrates the ‘katha’ in Hindi for ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Puran’, at an event held at Hira Hall, Abids. The upcoming ‘katha’ is slated to be held on January 5, 2020, and would continue till January 12, 2020.

When it comes to cuisine, some of their favourite dishes are kadhi-chawal, dal-pakwan, koki-papad, lola, sai bhaji, seyun-patata, lotus stem curry, tairi (sweetened rice), seero malpuro, among others. Tairi is prepared for all auspicious occasions and offered to their family deity Jhulelal.

For performing last rites, the Sindhi association of the twin cities has an area earmarked at Bansilalpet in the city, where cremation takes place. On upcoming activities, Pt. Deepak Sharma informs, “We have plans for creating a Sindhi community member directory of all those living in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The aim of the Sindhi community is to uplift Sindhi community members who are not economically well-off.”

(With inputs from Seema Rajpal)

 shyam@newindianexpress.com @shyamyadagiri
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sindhi community Royal Hotel Group Meena Bazar Group LCH Sadhuram Eye Hospital Karachi Bakery
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp