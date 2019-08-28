Young girls learn to make sanitary napkins at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An awareness camp for adolescent girls and young women from marginalised sections on yoga, meditation and menstrual health management was organised on Sunday at Amberpet bt the NGO Sahara in association with Sushumna Kriya Yoga Divyababji Foundation and Ecofemme, a reusable cloth pad brand. Urvashi Sareen, repr e s e n t a t i v e of EcoFemme spoke on Menstrual Health and Hygiene to underprivileged adolescents.

She informed the group of young girls on myths related to menstruation, health and hygiene during menstruation, various products available in market and their effect on both health and environment.

A demonstration was held to show the process of making a homemade sanitary napkin with easily available materials. Apart from that, the safe disposal was also explained.