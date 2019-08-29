Home Cities Hyderabad

Breaking the glass ceiling

Originally thought to be a man’s domain, today, more number of city-based women are venturing into real estate sector

Mamata Kovvuru

Mamata Kovvuru attending a two-day convention which concluded at HICC (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I was trained as a fashion designer. I set up a boutique when I was 19. I ran it for seven years with reasonable success. Then I had this itch for doing more challenging roles. On my friends’ advice, I joined as a property consultant at a real estate firm. Initially, it didn’t appeal to me, because there were very few women in the sector.

But what attracted me to take the plunge was the money in the business. Later, I found that I was the first woman real estate consultant in Hyderabad”, said Mamata Kovvuru, a real estate consultant who lives in Sainikpuri in the city. 

She along with other realtors were part of ‘Realty’, a two-day convention which concluded at HICC, Madhapur on Wednesday. On job satisfaction, Mamata added, “I play the role of a guide and advisor to my clients. When they acquire property through me, it gives me immense satisfaction, because some people buy a house only once in their lives, and remember us for a lifetime.”

Another realtor Nethra Qudros said, “A lawyer’s income rises with an increase in crime and litigation. A doctor’s income rises with an increase in diseases and illness. But a realtor’s income increases with an increase in the prosperity of people. That’s why we feel proud of our profession”.

