Cobra rescued from Hyderabad's Begumpet flyover

HYDERABAD: The Begumpet traffic police rescued a cobra on Wednesday. The snake was spotted underneath the flyover near Begumpet railway station. ASI Sriramulu rescued the snake. The snake was in a healthy condition and was released later in a patch of woods.
